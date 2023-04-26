Jailed Serial Sex Assault Suspect Slapped With More Charges In Hudson Hotel: Authorities

Fokam Parfait, 25, is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman in a Secaucus hotel on the Meadowlands Parkway last September, Suarez said.

The victim sustained head and facial injuries and Parfait prevented her from leaving the hotel room, Suarez said. Parfait had met the woman on an online dating app, Suarez said.

Parfait was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Bergen County Jail where he is being held on charges of sexually assaulting multiple women in Saddle Brook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.