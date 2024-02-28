Heroes: North Bergen Detectives Find Missing Woman, 58, Cold, Shivering In Jersey City Park

A solid tip generated by media attention helped make it happen, they said.

Maria Martin-Vila, 58, was reportedly last seen boarding a southbound commuter van on Bergenline Avenue at 80th Street across from Braddock Park around 1 p.m. Feb. 26.

"Because of the attention this story garnered, we received a credible tip that the victim was seen in the area of Bowers and Palisade Avenue in Jersey City," North Bergen Detective Capt. David Dowd said.

"Detectives were also able to track the commuter bus the victim used and spoke with the driver," the captain said. "He recalled seeing the victim and remembered that she got off his bus in the area of Washington Park in Jersey City, which is a short distance away from Bowers Street."

Detectives canvassed the area and found Martin-Vila sleeping on a park bench near the basketball courts in the park, which overlooks Hoboken.

"Maria was cold and shivering," Dowd said. "She was otherwise in good health."

North Bergen EMS took her to a nearby hospital, where Martin-Vila and her family were reunited.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.