Fair 60°

SHARE

Frances Barbosa Of Bayonne Dies, 47

Frances Ann Barbosa, of Bayonne, died on Monday, March 11. She was 47 years old.

Frances Barbosa

Frances Barbosa

 Photo Credit: Frannie Fran
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Frances' obituary on the Riotto Funeral Home website says she took pride in earning her associate's degree from Hudson County Community College, and earning her real estate license. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, Cynthia, planning parties and decorating, her obit says.

"She had a heart of gold, and was always there for anyone who needed her," the obituary reads.

A GoFundMe has been launched in Frances' memory. Click here to donate and here for her complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE