Frances Barbosa Of Bayonne Dies, 47

Frances' obituary on the Riotto Funeral Home website says she took pride in earning her associate's degree from Hudson County Community College, and earning her real estate license. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, Cynthia, planning parties and decorating, her obit says.

"She had a heart of gold, and was always there for anyone who needed her," the obituary reads.

A GoFundMe has been launched in Frances' memory. Click here to donate and here for her complete obituary.

