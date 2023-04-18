Fair 51°

Florida Man Convicted Of Killing Jersey City Dad In BJ's Parking Lot

A jury found a Florida man guilty of murder for killing a Jersey City dad in a BJ's parking lot in 2021.

Ariel Dumit, 37, was convicted on all counts, including first degree murder for the shooting death of Christian Parra. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office/GofundMe photo/Google Maps
Sam Barron

Ariel Dumit, 37, was convicted on all counts, including first degree murder for the shooting death of Christian Parra, following a two-week trial, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Tuesday April, 18.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Dumit shot Parra in the torso at a BJ's parking lot at 396 Marin Blvd. in Jersey City, prosecutors said. Parra was later transferred to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Parra was remembered by loved ones as a passionate sneaker collector and loving father.

Dumit faces 30 years to life in New Jersey State Prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for July, prosecutors said.

