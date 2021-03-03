Jersey City Man, 34, Shot Dead In BJ's Parking Lot Was Loving Dad, Passionate Sneaker Collector

Support is surging for the family of a 34-year-old Jersey City man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a local shopping center Sunday night.

Police responded to the BJ’s Parking Lot on Marin Boulevard and Second Street around 8:20 p.m., where Christian Parra was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Parra was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

More than $17,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Parra's family as of March 3. The campaign was launched by Parra's brother, Eric Maldonado.

"My brother was a well regarded soul and considered one of the nicest individuals anyone would ever want to meet," the campaign reads.

"He was an enabler, someone who was able to motivate you, into moving forward in your life and obtaining personal growth.

"He was a gem that shined so brightly in my life, in my world. He was a sneaker collector and a family man. Two things he cherished deeply."

Parra leaves behind his daughters, Lena and Ava, his son, Sir, and his wife.

"They will grow up without a father, his wife without a husband, a mother and father without their son and a brother without his best friend," Maldonado writes.

"We do this request for the kids and his wife so they can have a chance at life. We ask that you all remember Chris as I will for the delightful person he was, and the unforgettable memories he gave to us all."

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case.

It was not clear as of Wednesday if a suspect was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

Click here to donate to Parra's family.

