A Few Clouds 87°

SHARE

Downed Wires Close Lanes At Holland Tunnel

Downed wires forced all southbound lanes on Marin Boulevard between 14th Street and 12th Street in Jersey City at the Holland Tunnel to close, the Port Authority said in a tweet on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 11.

Downed wires at the Holland Tunnel
Downed wires at the Holland Tunnel Photo Credit: Charles Stark for Daily Voice
Sam Barron

Northbound lanes have reopened, the Port Authority tweeted. 

It is unclear how long the southbound lanes will be closed for.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE