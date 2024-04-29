Creep Paid 13-Year-Old For Sex Acts At North Bergen Motel: Prosecutor

Henry Sunun Sutuj met the 13-year-old girl at a park in North Bergen and offered her money in exchange for sexual acts on Saturday, April 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He arranged transportation for the girl, who met him at a North Bergen motel, where he sexually assaulted her, Suarez said.

The prosecutor's Special Victims Unit, West New York Police Department, North Bergen Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in Sutuj's arrest on Friday, April 26.

He was charged with human trafficking, promoting child prostitution, engaging in prostitution with a minor, and more.

