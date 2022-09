One of Hoboken's most popular late-night pizzerias has opened its second location in Jersey City.

Basile's i snow open at 116 Newark Ave., between the Grove Street PATH Station and Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza.

The original location at 89 Washington St., in Hoboken, opened in 2011 and quickly became a favorited spot among late-night bar-goers.

