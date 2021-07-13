Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Accused Mahwah Roommate Killer Captured By NYPD
Business

NJ Restaurant Makes Some Of The Best Mozzarella Sticks In America, Website Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mozzarella sticks from Onieals in Hoboken
Mozzarella sticks from Onieals in Hoboken Photo Credit: @bumpin_bites

Making a great mozzarella stick isn't so simple. For one, there's got to be a crispy outside. The inside has to be the perfect combination of chewy and melty.

And according to food website "Eat This, Not That," American restaurants have very different ways of making them.

The website recently compiled a list of "Best Mozzarella Sticks in Every State."

Representing New Jersey is Onieals in Hoboken.

"The mozzarella is fresh fried like so many other quality options on our list, but the marinara is warm and spicy here," the website says of Onieals' mozzarella sticks. 

"What makes this spot even more interesting is that it relies on locals' word of mouth to get a very loyal customer base."

Onieals is located at 343 Park Ave.

Click here for the complete list of best mozzarella sticks from "East This Not That."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.