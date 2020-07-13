Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Hoboken's Tutta Pesca Relocating To Storefront Vacant Since 2016

Cecilia Levine
Tutta Pesca
Tutta Pesca Photo Credit: Tutta Pesca Facebook

Tutta Pesca will be moving into a 1st Street storefront vacant since 2016.

The Italian restaurant and fish market that closed its 3rd Street location the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be moving to 557 1st St, TapInto reports.

The space had been home to Northern Soul, which moved out in December 2016 -- leaving the space vacant until now.

The space is reportedly being redesigned as Tutta Pesca prepares to move.

No word yet on an opening date.

Tutta Pesca, 557 1st St., Hoboken

