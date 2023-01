How about those Halal Guys?

The popular, fast-casual gyro platters restaurant is opening another North Jersey location — this time in North Bergen.

A grand opening for the 88th Street storefront is set for Friday, Jan. 6.

Halal Guys has stores in Teterboro, Fort Lee, and another one allegedly coming to the American Dream Mall.

Halal Guys, 2100 88th Street (Suite F2A), North Bergen

