Bogus Call Of Gunman Holding Victims Leads Police To Pair Of Fugitives At Secaucus Hotel

Officers who responded to the Extended Stay America on Meadowland Parkway didn’t find a man with a gun who was not allowing others in a hotel room to leave, as the caller had claimed, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

What they did find were outstanding warrants for Zaire Jacobs, a 26-year-old ex-con with multiple probation violations out of Paterson, and Miguel Pacheco, 41, of Hawthorne, who was wanted in DeKalb County, GA, as well as some crystal meth, the chief said.

Police arrested both men, charging Jacobs with drug offenses and Pacheco with being a fugitive from justice.

Both remained held Tuesday in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny.

