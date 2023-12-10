Dive teams and fire departments from across North Jersey responded to the Hackensack River along the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The male was found and pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. He has not yet been identified, and the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit has been notified to assist with the identification. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Lyndhurst and Mahwah Fire Department Underwater Recovery units, and the Secaucus, Kearny, and Wallington fire departments responded.

The incident is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Secaucus Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

