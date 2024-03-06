Fog/Mist 49°

Bob Dylan Biopic Starring Timothee Chalamet Shooting In These NJ Counties

In New Jersey, the times are about to be a changin'.

A Bob Dylan movie starring Timothee Chalamet is filming in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Svenska Dagbladet via IMS Vintage Photos/Nine Stars on Wikipedia
Sam Barron

"A Complete Unknown,", a biopic about Bob Dylan starring Timothee Chalamet will be shooting in the Garden State. 

The movie is set to film in Hudson, Essex, Passaic and Cape May counties from the end of March through May, Steven Gorelick, the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said.

The film is directed by James Mangold, who previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line." 

"A Complete Unknown" has been gestating for years and Dylan is an executive producer on the film, Mangold told IndieWire

Mangold said the movie follows Dylan when he arrives in New York City in the 1960s and within a few years becomes one of the biggest names in music.

