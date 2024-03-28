Athletic Models Needed For Vitamin Shoppe Commercial Filming In NJ

Vitamin Shoppe is looking for one man and two women between the ages of 28 and 35 to appear in a commercial shooting in Jersey City in mid-April.

Talent must be fit, with an athletic build and have photos taken no earlier than a month ago, as they will be portraying people who live a healthy lifestyle, according to a listing.

All ethnicities are welcome and the gig pays $500 to $850 for seven hours of work. Meals, hair and makeup will be provided.

To apply, click here.

