Who Is Hannah Hidalgo? Meet NJ Star Basketball Player Who Knocked No. 2 UConn Down

The Fighting Irish point guard, who played for Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, NJ, put up 29 points, handing No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season. It was a major upset as No. 8 Notre Dame brought the Huskies down, finishing off the game 79-68.

Hidalgo helped the Irish get out to an 11-point halftime lead. Despite a third-quarter push by the Huskies and their star guard Paige Bueckers, the Irish dominated the fourth quarter and earned their third win over an Associated Press top-five team this season.

Hidalgo, 18, was coached by her father in high school and was selected as New Jersey's Gatorade Player of the Year in her third year. She finished her Eagles career with a new school record of 2,135 points.

As a college freshman, Hidalgo broke single-season records and was a first-team all-American, according to Notre Dame's website. She put up 22.6 points per game, 4.6 steals per game, 160 steals, and 237 free throw attempts (tied).

Hidalgo's first season in South Bend, Indiana, ended with the Irish winning their first ACC women's tournament championship since 2019. She also helped ND reach their third straight Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

After Thursday's big win against UConn, Hidalgo has America's attention in a season she hopes will end with a national championship.

