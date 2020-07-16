It Could Feel Hotter Than 100 Degrees In New Jersey This Weekend

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts.

Dangerously high temperatures and humidity are predicted this weekend and early next in New Jersey, with heat index values of more than 100 possible between Sunday and Wednesday, forecasters say.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before things warm up over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday before soaring to 97 Sunday and Monday -- although it could feel as hot as 105 degrees at times, the NWS says. Tuesday will be back in the low 90s again, and Wednesday in the high-80s.

Next week, dangerous excessive heat is expected for much of the region. Heat index values above 100F are possible for at least a portion of the region from Sun through Wed, with the worst of the heat wave likely coming on Mon. #njwx #mdwx #dewx #pawx pic.twitter.com/qWnomDGFpx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 16, 2020

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons Monday through Wednesday, forecasters say.

