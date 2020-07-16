Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
It Could Feel Hotter Than 100 Degrees In New Jersey This Weekend

The outdoor dining scene in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Ridgewood Guild

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts.

Dangerously high temperatures and humidity are predicted this weekend and early next in New Jersey, with heat index values of more than 100 possible between Sunday and Wednesday, forecasters say.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before things warm up over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday before soaring to 97 Sunday and Monday -- although it could feel as hot as 105 degrees at times, the NWS says. Tuesday will be back in the low 90s again, and Wednesday in the high-80s.

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons Monday through Wednesday, forecasters say.

