Fair 68°

SHARE

SWAT Standoff Ends With 1 Arrest, Attic Fire In Maywood (Developing)

The Bergen County SWAT team was called to a quiet neighborhood in Maywood on Wednesday morning, May 22.

At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Police vehicles from multiple jurisdictions lined the neighborhood as the team converged on a Prospect Avenue home around 8 a.m. 

One person taken into custody at approximately 8:40 a.m., sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. 

The suspect started a fire in the attic of the home, bringing firefighters to the scene just after his arrest, sources tell Daily Voice.

Circumstances around the incident were not immediately clear. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE