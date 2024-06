The National Weather Service is warning residents of frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 75 mph, and hail, expected around 4 p.m. The watch is in effect through 7 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms could last through midnight, the NWS said.

Sunday is muggy with a high just below 90 but temps are expected to plummet to the 60s in the evening. Monday will be sunny with a high near 81.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.