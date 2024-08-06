Serial Public Masturbator Arrested In Hackensack For Pleasuring Himself On Transit Bus: Police

As reported by Daily Voice, Mark Schmitt, of Hackensack, was arrested in Edgewater for masturbating publicly once at 7:30 a.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

On Monday evening, Aug. 5, Schmitt pleasured himself in front of a 25-year-old woman on a transit bus, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

Officers arrested him on the corner of Essex Street and Prospect Avenue, Antista said.

Schmitt was again lodged in the Bergen County Jail and charged with criminal sexual contact.

