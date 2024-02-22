Serial Hackensack Package Thief From NY Busted: Police

Kadien Jackson, 36, is accused of swiping packages from multiple apartments on Polifly Road and State Street between June and November 2023, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

Jackson was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and served a disorderly persons offense of criminal trespass, police said.

He was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending his court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.