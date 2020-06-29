Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Daily Voice
Maywood Driver, 18, Charged With Assault By Auto, DWI In Head-On Crash That Injured 3

Jerry DeMarco
Maywood police
Maywood police Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD

An 18-year-old Maywood driver was charged with assault by auto following a head-on DWI crash that sent three victims -- and himself -- to the hospital, authorities said.

David Fraile made a left turn from Conklin Avenue onto East Spring Valley Avenue when his Honda Civic slammed into a Jeep Cherokee around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Several ambulances were called and took Fraile and the Jeep’s three occupants – a 32-year-old woman and two men, 55 and 27 – to Hackensack University Medical Center, the sergeant said.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, he said.

Police charged Fraile with three counts of assault by auto, DWI and underage consumption of alcohol. He was released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

