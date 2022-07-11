Creepy Bergen Starbucks Patron Tells Boy Not To Speak To Strangers

Police are urging vigilance after a rambling man told a boy inside of a Bergen County Starbucks not to speak to strangers.

The man in his 40s with light-colored hair was making little sense and acting in a bizarre manner, in a recording taken by the boy inside of the Rock Road Starbucks in Glen Rock, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The incident that occurred on Friday, Nov. 4 around 2:10 p.m. was not reported until well after the individual left the store, the chief said. Store employees were unable to identify the individual and were advised to contact police if he returned.

"While no specific unlawful conduct was identified, those involved were alarmed by the gentleman’s conduct," Ackermann said.

