Authorities: Released Porch Pirates Rob Bicyclist On Hackensack Street

Two men charged with stealing dozens of packages from residents' porches in several Bergen County towns robbed a bicyclist on a Hackensack street the same day they were released from custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Rochelle Park police last Friday captured Kelvin Hernandez Brioso and Francisco Castillo Rodriguez, both 22 of Hackensack, following a string of package thefts.

They sent both to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge release them following a detention hearing, authorities said.

Just after 8:40 p.m. that same day, Brioso and Rodriguez grabbed an adult bicyclist near the corner of Troast and South Main streets and demanded his bicycle, cellphone and gold chain, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

When he refused, they ripped the chain from his neck and fled, DeWitt said.

Detective John Mora identified the pair, whom he and Detective Francesco Tripodi arrested on Wednesday.

Both were charged with robbery and sent back to the county lockup -- this time to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The pair had used what became a notorious white 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck while snatching packages from porches in Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Lyndhurst, Maywood and Rochelle Park, as well as in Nutley, among other towns.A sharp-eyed Hackensack special police officer spotted the truck and told Rochelle Park detectives who arrested Brioso and Rodriguez after finding 32 stolen packages in the bed and cab of the truck.

