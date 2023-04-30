Partially Nude Blonde Extras Sought For Movie Filming In NJ With Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

"It Ends With Us" — a movie based on the Colleen Hoover romance novel starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — is filming in New Jersey and looking for extras who match those specifications.

Actresses must also be between 5'9" and 5'11" tall, the casting call says.

Filming is set for May 15 through June 30 in New Jersey. An exact location has not been provided. The gig pays $1,082 a day.

Click here for the full casting call or to apply.

