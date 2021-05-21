Worker Escapes Excavator Mishap In Hackensack

A worker crawled out after an excavator tipped over at a Hackensack demolition site Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Haledon man refused medical treatment after the mishap around 4:30 p.m. at 11 Passaic Street off River Street, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

"He only had minor scratches," the captain said.

City police and firefighters responded, along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, which removed the fuel from the machine, and city building inspector.

OSHA was notified.

Oopsie HACKENSACK FD

