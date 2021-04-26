Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Man Struck, Killed By Train In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Essex Street station
Essex Street station Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A 20-something man died of his injuries after being struck by a commuter train Monday afternoon in Hackensack, authorities said.

The man was struck by a Pascack Valley Line train near the Essex Street station shortly after 3:30 p.m., they said.

The #16523 train had left Hoboken at 2:58 p.m. bound for New Bridge Landing, NJ Transit's Paul Milo said.

"There were no reported injuries to any of the approximate 20 passengers and crew," Milo said. "New Jersey Transit Police are at the scene leading the investigation.

"Service on the Pascack Valley Line was temporarily suspended for approximately an hour between New Bridge Landing and Essex Street due to the incident," he said. 

