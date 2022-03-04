UPDATE: Classes Resume After 'Swatting' Call Clears Hackensack High School

UPDATE: Authorities gave the all-clear for Hackensack High School students and staff to return after a bomb threat phoned in from out of state cleared the school.

The property was checked by K-9 units and nothing suspicious was found during the "swatting" incident that began shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, said Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

Area streets were closed down and the FAA was advised as precautions, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit were among the responders.

No arrests were made. No one was injured. All other city schools were sheltered in place.

Everyone began returning around 10:30 a.m.

