Rochelle Park Police Sergeant Pops Pair With Stolen Credit Cards, Cellphones, SIM Cards, Cash

A Rochelle Park police sergeant nabbed two out-of-state men with 20 stolen credit cards and more than a dozen cellphones with post-it notes identifying each user during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin also found stolen mail, stolen bank checks, SIM cards and $5,850 in cash after stopping the black Mercedes for motor vehicle violations around 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Shatkin got permission to search the vehicle after the stories told by the driver, Luis Ortega, 27, of the Bronx and passenger, Jorge Castillo-Peralta, 26 of Milwaukee, WI, didn’t add up, DePreta said.

Castillo-Peralta was charged with possessing property derived from criminal activity and credit card theft then was released on a summons, the lieutenant said.

Ortega was charged with receiving stolen property, trafficking personal identifying information and possession of property derived from criminal activity and then sent to the Bergen County Jail, he said.

Officers Jorge Orihuela and Chris Kiszka, along with Detective Brian Gallina, assisted in the arrests.

Detectives were working to identify the victims and return the stolen property.

