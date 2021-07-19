Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Jersey Shore Bridge
News

POLL: One In 5 Americans Believes US Government Is Using COVID-19 Vaccine To Microchip Citizens

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Economist/YouGov poll defined lines dividing pro- and anti-vaxxers in America.
The Economist/YouGov poll defined lines dividing pro- and anti-vaxxers in America. Photo Credit: The Economist/YouGov

One in five Americans believes the federal government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip the population, according to a recent poll.

The sharpest divisions between pro- and anti-vaxxers in America, to few people's surprise, are political, the Economist/YouGov poll found.

Nearly 30% of Republican poll respondents – and only 4% of Democrats -- said they aren’t getting vaccinated.

More whites than Black and Hispanic respondents in the Economist/You Gov poll said they reject the vaccine, while more Midwesterners and Southerners came out against vaccination than elsewhere in the country.

In a deeper dig, 90% of those who reject vaccination said they feared possible side effects more than the virus itself. Of that group, 16% said they believe most of the new COVID cases involve the unvaccinated.

At the same time, more than 75% of those vaccinated say they believe that new infections are affecting mostly those who aren’t vaccinated, the poll found.

Here’s another sharp division: A whopping 83% of vaccine rejecters say the dangers of the virus were exaggerated for political reasons, compared with more than 25% of those who were fully vaccinated.

Overall, less than 10% of vaccine rejecters who responded to the poll said they trust Dr. Anthony Fauci. That amount was barely doubled for those who said they trust the Centers for Disease Control.

Pro-vaxxers look sideways at the rejecters. Two-thirds say they don’t believe they anti-vaxxers have good reasons.

Vaccinated Republicans are more likely than vaccinated Democrats to think the rejecters have good reasons for their decisions. More Republicans say they don’t.

HERE’S THE POLL: Why Won’t Americans Get Vaccinated? (The Economist/YouGov)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.