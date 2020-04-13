NJ, Other States Form Regional Reopening Council; 'Several Weeks' Of Social Distancing Ahead

New Jersey is several weeks into social distancing -- and we've got many more to go, Gov. Phil Murphy said at Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

However, Murphy announced the formation of a regional advisory board with governors of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island to help coordinate a reopening.

The states will be working together on developing plans to eventually reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy did not provide a timeline.

"We cannot act on our own," Murphy said. "This must be a truly regional effort -- especially for us in New Jersey.

"We must be smart and tactical... or else we're putting ourselves at risk of a COVID-19 boomerang."

There were 64,584 coronavirus cases as of Monday in New Jersey.

Murphy again showed a shading map of the state indicating that in most regions, it takes more than seven days for the number of coronavirus cases to double. The lighter shade of color the county, the slower the rate of coronavirus transmission.

The map indicated that social distancing efforts have been working, the governor said.

"We cannot take our foot off the gas," Murphy said. "We have to stay at it."

