Little Ferry Garage Fire Doused

A detached garage fire in Little Ferry severely damaged two vehicles and was doused before it could do serious damage to the home, responders said.
The smoky, two-alarm blaze broke out on Roosevelt Street near Redneck Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
It was declared under control about 90 minutes later, with some extension to the home and a fence.
A Toyota Tundra pickup truck and older-model Mercedes sedan sustained severe damage.
Ridgefield Park firefighters also responded.
County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.
