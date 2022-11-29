Iconic Competitive Eater Patrick Philbin AKA ‘Pat From Moonachie’ Dies, 59

Iconic competitive eater Patrick Philbin — better known as Pat From Moonachie from the ‘Opie & Anthony Show’ on the radio — has died at the age of 59, multiple news reports say.

Fondly recalled for his larger-than-life sense of humor and even bigger appetite, the Bergen County native had appeared on the O&A show and came in second place in 2009's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest in Atlantic City.

While the cause of Pat’s death hasn’t been revealed, he had to have his leg amputated last year, according to a GoFundMe that raised more than $20,300.

He was also undergoing hydrotherapy, he shared in a series of recent Tweets:

Tributes for Pat immediately poured in across social media:

“Very saddened to hear of an old friend, Patrick Philbin aka Pat From Moonachie passing away,” writes Brian Subich. “Pat became a great competitive eater but was probably much more well known for his roles on the nationally syndicated Opie & Anthony Show. He was an absolutely hilarious guy. RIP Pat.”

But perhaps the most touching tribute came from Anthony Cumia, the former host of the O&A show, via TMZ:

"Pat was a character," Cumia told “the outlet. “Entertaining as all hell. He was also a genuinely nice person. He was such a big part of the O&A show over the years. RIP Pat."

