Huge Toll Hikes Coming: Up 36% On NJ Turnpike, 27% On Garden State Parkway

Toll prices on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase dramatically beginning Sept. 13.

Turnpike Exit 19W on the western spur in the Meadowlands will also be getting a toll, following unanimous 7-0 decisions by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

The commissioners unanimously approved increases of 36% on the turnpike and 27% on the parkway to help pay for what they said will be $24 billion in infrastructure projects.

The decision came around the same time that the South Jersey Transportation Authority approved toll hikes for the Atlantic City Expressway.

Here's how it breaks down for drivers of passenger vehicles:

The average Turnpike toll goes from $3.50 to $4.80. What used to cost $13.85 to drive from Exit 1 to Exit 8W goes to $18.85.(Tolls for the largest trucks go from $56.85 to $77.30.)The average toll on the Garden State Parkway goes from $1.11 to $1.41. Tolls at most parkway plazas go to $1.90 from $1.50. Tolls at GSP on- and off-ramps will go from a range of 50 cents to $1.50 to from 65 cents to $1.90.

The construction plan includes widening 15 sections of both roads and installing cashless tolls.

