GOTCHA! Fugitive Eludes Police, Nabbed The Next Day By Alert Bogota Officer

A fugitive who eluded Bogota police during what became an aborted pursuit walked right past another officer the next day and was promptly arrested, authorities said.

It began around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a 2021 Mercedes E350 sped past Officer Matthew Luciano at more than 20 miles over the 30-mile-an-hour speed limit on West Main Street, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Luciano tried to stop the sedan, but the driver hit the gas, steered around several other vehicles and blew a red light, Cole said.

Given the potential danger – not to mention state Attorney General guidelines regarding pursuits – the officer pulled back.

Police later found the Mercedes, with New York license plates, at The Atwater Luxury Apartments on West Fort Lee Road, Cole said.

Reviewing area surveillance footage, Detective Michael LaFererra identified the owner as ex-con Kaishaun Trisvan, a 27-year-old Brooklyn resident with a lengthy criminal history.

Trisvan was once in a rap group called Pop Out Boyz, several of whom were arrested after cutting a track, "For a Scammer," that boasted of buying luxury items through credit card fraud.

All told, investigators said, the group rang up more than $250,000 in charges on credit card numbers stolen from several countries, including France and Germany. The group even name-dropped Saks Fifth Avenue, where authorities said some of the purchases were made.

LaFererra was writing up criminal complaints before noon on Wednesday when Officer Kenneth O’Donnell went to the complex to investigate an unrelated incident.

Then luck took a hand.

The officer was in a hallway at the Atwater when Trisvan came walking by.

Knowing he was wanted, LaFerrera grabbed Trisvan, assisted by Cole.

Kaishaun was found to have a warrant from NYPD for a DWI in 2019.

Bogota police charged him with eluding, obstruction and being a fugitive from justice, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

