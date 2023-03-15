Four Women Hospitalized, One Serious, After Apparent Group OD At Riverside Square Mall

UPDATE: Four women who work at The Shops at Riverside off Route 4 in Hackensack were hospitalized -- one of them in serious condition -- after an apparent group drug overdose in a lower parking garage early Wednesday evening, responders and witnesses said.

Responders administered Narcan to five women in all -- ages 29 to 41 -- and conducted CPR on the most seriously injured victim, who'd apparently staggered toward the middle of the lot before collapsing.

She remained unresponsive despite efforts to revive her -- first by passersby who include a nurse practitioner, then by police and EMS, witnesses told Daily Voice.

She was in serious but stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

Two of the victims quickly came around but still weren't fully conscious, said an employee of a nearby business who was among those who initially rushed over to help shortly before 5:30 p.m. March 15.

The fifth woman was "clearly very high" and trying to revive the most seriously injured one when she was pulled away by responders, he said.

What drug they'd ingested wasn't yet definitively determined.

Witnesses said all work at a restaurant in the mall, which is more commonly known as Riverside Square.

Some of the women had apparently been in a van about 50 feet from a business entrance and at least one other in a vehicle parked nearby, a witness told Daily Voice, adding that both vehicles had been left running.

"It's in the area where people go to get high," he said.

Authorities were expected to release further details sometime Wednesday night.

