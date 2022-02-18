Downed Power Line Ignites Multi-Vehicle Fire At Hackensack Apartment Complex

A sedan was incinerated and an SUV totaled after a downed power line ignited a fire at a Hackensack garden apartment complex.

Firefighters had to wait for a PSE&G crew to secure power before dousing the burning vehicles at the Summit Gardens complex off Essex Street near northbound Route 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

They then prevented the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported and no residential property was damaged in the Arcadia Road incident.

