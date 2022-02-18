Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Babysitter Falls Through Floor Of Ridgewood Home, Child OK
News

Downed Power Line Ignites Multi-Vehicle Fire At Hackensack Apartment Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Arcadia Road at Summit Gardens in Hackensack.
Arcadia Road at Summit Gardens in Hackensack. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

A sedan was incinerated and an SUV totaled after a downed power line ignited a fire at a Hackensack garden apartment complex.

Firefighters had to wait for a PSE&G crew to secure power before dousing the burning vehicles at the Summit Gardens complex off Essex Street near northbound Route 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

They then prevented the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported and no residential property was damaged in the Arcadia Road incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.