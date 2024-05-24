Popular 'Ice Cream Lady' Sees Support Of Maywood

Pidhoreki, whose ice cream truck is a fixture in town is a regular at Maywood Rochelle Park Girls Softball, sponsoring a team and banner in the league and is a regular at birthday parties and events in the community.

Pidhoreki recently suffered a residential fire which left her displaced and her new ice cream truck destroyed.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist her and get her back on her feet. As of Thursday, May 23, more than $2,800 has been raised.

"We would like to now support her, like she has supported us," Michael Trepicchio, who organized the fundraiser said. "Any contribution will be appreciated and will go a long way."

