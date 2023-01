A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building.

City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

No injuries were reported.

A city building inspector didn't report any structural issues.

