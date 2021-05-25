Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 80
News

Crimestoppers Pays: Family Who Helped Police In Hackensack Robbery Rewarded

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Pierre Zuniga, Paola Silva and their son, Samuel, with Hackensack Police Investigative Division Commander Capt. Darrin Dewitt and Detective Michael Koenig, the case investigator.
Pierre Zuniga, Paola Silva and their son, Samuel, with Hackensack Police Investigative Division Commander Capt. Darrin Dewitt and Detective Michael Koenig, the case investigator. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PBA

Cash fell from his pockets as a robber ran from a Hackensack 7-Eleven before dawn one recent morning.

Police caught him in the McDonald’s parking lot across the street with help from some civilians.

Crimestoppers awarded a $500 check to a city couple and their young son for assisting.

Pierre Zuniga, Paola Silva and their son, Samuel, collected the check during a visit to police headquarters with city Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt and Detective Michael Koenig, who handled the case.

Crimestopppers of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and South Hackensack offers rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations.

SUBMIT A TIP: Hackensack Crimestoppers

OR CALL: (844) 466-6789 (24 hours a day, seven days a week).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.