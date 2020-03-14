Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Group Meetings Cancelled In NJ, NY Complicate Addiction Recovery
News

COVID-19: Bergen County Cases Climb To 31, State Total 69

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. Photo Credit: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is rising.

There were 69 cases total in New Jersey -- by far the most in Bergen County with 31 presumptive positives as of Saturday, state and local health officials said

The news comes hours after Tedesco effected an executive order closing movie theaters and postponing public gatherings in parks.

The cases are in the following municipalities:

  • Bergenfield: 1
  • Dumont: 1
  • Englewood: 3
  • Fair Lawn: 3
  • Fort Lee: 1
  • Garfield: 1
  • Little Ferry: 1 (Patient Deceased)
  • Paramus: 1
  • Teaneck: 18
  • Wood-Ridge: 1

There were also seven cases confirmed in Middlesex, two in Essex, two in Hudson, and one in Monmouth.

Longtime St. Joseph's Medical Center physician and Teaneck resident James Pruden is among the 18 cases , and as of Friday was in critical condition at the hospital.

Bergen County is setting up a widespread coronavirus test collection center at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, expected to be open by Monday, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a press conference over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.