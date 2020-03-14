COVID-19: Bergen County Cases Climb To 31, State Total 69

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is rising.

There were 69 cases total in New Jersey -- by far the most in Bergen County with 31 presumptive positives as of Saturday, state and local health officials said

The news comes hours after Tedesco effected an executive order closing movie theaters and postponing public gatherings in parks.

The cases are in the following municipalities:

Bergenfield: 1

Dumont: 1

Englewood: 3

Fair Lawn: 3

Fort Lee: 1

Garfield: 1

Little Ferry: 1 (Patient Deceased)

Paramus: 1

Teaneck: 18

Wood-Ridge: 1

There were also seven cases confirmed in Middlesex, two in Essex, two in Hudson, and one in Monmouth.

Longtime St. Joseph's Medical Center physician and Teaneck resident James Pruden is among the 18 cases , and as of Friday was in critical condition at the hospital.

Bergen County is setting up a widespread coronavirus test collection center at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, expected to be open by Monday, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a press conference over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

