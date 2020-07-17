Bergen County Rabbi Has Empowering Message For Route 80 Drivers

"Think good, it will be good."

Or in other words, stay positive.

That's the message Chabad of Hackensack is sharing with the thousands of Route 80 drivers on a billboard that will go live this Sunday night, alternating on both sides of the digital sign near River Street in Hackensack.

"Every day, we are being bombarded with sad and scary news" said Rabbi Mendy Kaminker, who runs the Chabad house with his wife, Shterna.

"But the truth is that we have the power of faith. We have the ability to change the world to the better by thinking good."

The campaign is intended to bring the idea of keeping a positive attitude to as many people as possible, the rabbi said.

Kaminker says the classic Chasidic adage is more relevant now than ever.

"Through billboard messages, face masks, and social media," said Kaminker, "we are reaching hundreds of thousands of people with this positive message of empowerment."

