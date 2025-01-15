New Jersey Has Never Been This Packed: Garden State Breaks Population Records

The Garden State is celebrating a banner year as it kicks off 2025 with historic highs in jobs, employers, and population. If you thought New Jersey was just a pit stop on the way to New York or Philly, think again—it’s where everyone wants to be.

With more than 9.5 million residents, New Jersey has never been this packed—or this popular. In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau reports a 1.3% population spike from 2023, the fastest growth rate in the Northeast. That’s 121,209 new neighbors and counting.

But it’s not just the people piling in—it’s the jobs. The state hit a record 4,391,600 jobs as of November 2024, and with 284,200 employers on the books, opportunities are sprouting up faster than Jersey tomatoes in the summer.

“We currently have more jobs and employers than at any other time in the Garden State’s history,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Workers want to be in New Jersey, and employers want to be where the workers are.”

Governor Phil Murphy is basking in the glory of these milestones, calling it a sign of “important work being done each and every day to support our workers and continue building a stronger, fairer New Jersey.”

It’s not just about jobs and numbers, though. New Jersey is thriving as a place to live, work, and play. State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio credits the state’s dynamic business community, top-notch schools, and unbeatable location at the heart of the Northeast for making it an irresistible destination.

The Garden State’s charm extends beyond its borders, too. It ranks 10th nationwide for year-over-year growth, outpacing major states like New York and Pennsylvania. For those already here, it’s no surprise—New Jersey’s balance of thriving cities, suburban charm, and sandy shores make it a one-stop shop for the good life.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.