Money For Nothing? Bergen Detectives Bust NY State Duo With $155K Secret Stash

Two New York State men went to great lengths to stash $155,000 in cash that Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives sniffed out and seized, authorities said.

Jerry DeMarco
Rochester residents Luis J. Hernandez-Perez, 23, and Jose A. Perez-Perez, 20, will have to prove there was nothing skanky about a “sophisticated, electronically operated hidden compartment” that Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task Force found during a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 17.

Otherwise, they’ll not only face fines and criminal records – they’ll also lose the dough.

Hernandez-Perez, who was driving, and Jose Perez-Perez were charged with money laundering and released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton's staff for their assistance.

