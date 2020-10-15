COVID-19 Forces Life Change For Retired Trucker Opening Hackensack Juice Bar

A retired truck driver with a new, health-conscious lifestyle is bringing a juice bar to Hackensack.

Jacquemiel White, 47, had moved to Jersey City from the Bronx about a decade ago to work as a for FedEx In Newark. After that, he was picking up medical waste, but had to quit due to a bad back.

It wasn't until last March that he was forced to change his habits, he said.

"I contracted COVID and that really rocked me," he said. "It really hit me the third day."

White was walking up the stairs and was so out of breath he had to lay on the floor, he said.

"It really did a number on me," he said. "I went from being 210 pounds to 180... it helped me think about what I needed to do."

That was, he said, change his habits -- and his life.

Between his bad back and newfound appreciation for a clean bill of health, White started searching for something new.

Inspired by a friend who owns a juice bar in Brooklyn, White considered opening one of his own.

"I was just watching how he was making everything and I said, 'Wow, we don't have that in Hackensack,'" White said. "So I went looking for a place -- and here it is."

Over the summer, White found a space on Main Street and began the process of opening Juice Cafe: Organic Market.

The menu will include natural smoothies, juices and cold press drinks.

White hopes to open the shop next month.

Juice Cafe Organic Market 260 D, Main St., Hackensack

