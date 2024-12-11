Light Rain Fog/Mist 60°

SHARE

Know Any Bergen County Homes With Amazing Holiday Lights? Help Us Find The Merriest Displays

Do you know someone who goes all out for the holidays? Daily Voice wants to see the best Christmas light displays in your neighborhood—and we need your help!

Matt Kaprielian's Christmas lights display in Bergen County, NJ.

Matt Kaprielian's Christmas lights display in Bergen County, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Matt Kaprielian
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Calling all holiday enthusiasts! The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Daily Voice is on the hunt for the most festive, over-the-top, and downright dazzling holiday decorations in the tri-state area (scroll down for instructions on how to submit).

Whether it's a house covered in lights, an inflatable Santa village, or a synchronized music-and-lights extravaganza, we want to know where to find it!

Is there a house on your block that brings the North Pole to your neighborhood? Do your friends or neighbors spend weeks stringing lights and setting up magical displays? Maybe you’re the one who goes all out every December?

Let us know! Send us the names, addresses, and photos of your favorite decked-out homes, and we might just feature them in our holiday roundup.

Submit your suggestions to Cecilia Levine at clevine@dailyvoice.com and help spread some holiday cheer!

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE