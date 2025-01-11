Inside Ora: Brand-New Hackensack Mixed-Use Building Nearly Ready To Start Leasing

The stunning 270-unit mixed-use community at 321 Main St. will soon offer luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom units.

Executives from The Hampshire Companies, along with project partners Russo Development and Riverbank Management LLC, were joined by Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse and Deputy Mayor Kathleen Canestrino for the ribbon-cutting ceremony last month.

Ora stands seven stories tall at the intersection of Main and Berry streets, the former site of Oritani Bank, and is managed by Russo Property Management.

Designed by MVMK Architecture, each apartment boasts 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows, in-home washer and dryer, and private terraces in select units. Kitchens are outfitted with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, while bathrooms feature porcelain tiled floors and ceramic tiled walls.

Beyond the elegant interiors, Ora’s amenities cater to modern lifestyles. Residents can unwind in a rooftop club room with a wet bar and billiards, leading to a terrace with fire pits and views of the NYC skyline. Outdoor courtyards on the first floor feature BBQ grills and dining spaces, while additional amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces, private conference rooms, and a pet spa. Concierge services, package lockers, and on-site garage parking with electric charging stations add convenience.

Unit rentals at Ora start at $2,060 for studios, $2,325 for one-bedroom apartments, and $3,285 for two-bedroom residences. Now offering one month free.

Downtown Hackensack’s location provides easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Ora also offers nearly 9,000 square feet of retail space, promising even more convenience and lifestyle options for residents.

“More than 100 years ago, our family’s real estate journey began just blocks from here in Hackensack,” said James E. Hanson II, President & CEO of The Hampshire Companies. “With the opening of Ora, we are proud to build on our century-long commitment to Hackensack and look forward to welcoming residents to experience all that makes this city so special.”

Ora is the latest achievement by The Hampshire Companies, which has spearheaded several successful developments in Hackensack’s Opportunity Zone. These include Crossroads 389, completed in 2021, and The Print House, a 696-unit waterfront property nearing completion on River Street.

Leasing and marketing for Ora are handled by The Marketing Directors, with New World Group serving as the creative agency. For more information, visit OraHackensack.com or call 973.963.2063.

