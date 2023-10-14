Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Hackensack Woman Stabbed, Arrest Quickly Made

A 27-year-old woman Hackensack woman survived a stabbing before dawn Saturday, said city police who quickly made an arrest.

Jonathan Salazar Sigcha
Jonathan Salazar Sigcha Photo Credit: Paul D. Nickels for DAILY VOICE / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
City police seized Jonathan Salazar Sigcha, 29, who also lives in Hackensack, at the scene on Polifly Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. Oct 14, Police Director Raymond Guidetti said.

They sent Sigcha to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, Guidetti said Saturday afternoon.

Sigcha, who jail records list as an Ecuadorian national, is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and illegal weapons possession.

