Hackensack Tenant Charged With Slashing Woman Less Than Half Her Age

A 24-year-old Hackensack resident was hospitalized after she was attacked with a razor by a 52-year-old city woman in a local apartment building, authorities said.

Jenny Cabrera De Jimenez

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HPD / Kyle Mazza (file)
Jerry DeMarco
The victim was expected to survive a leg laceration after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

Jenny Cabrera De Jimenez, who responders said lives at the scene of the stabbing in the Cambridge Arms on Polifly Road, a few blocks from westbound Route 80, was arrested a short time later.

The married De Jimenez, who's employed as a gym maintenance worker, was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, said Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

She remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

Jail records list De Jimene as a Dominican national. Under the circumstances, federal authorities could issue a detainer that would keep her in jail until a federal judge in Newark rules on whether or not to deport her.

