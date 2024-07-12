Flood Watch Issued In These NJ Counties Ahead Of Downpours

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected with both showers and thunderstorms producing heavy downpours Friday afternoon, July 12 through Saturday afternoon, July 13, the National Weather Service said.

Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex Gloucester Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Union, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren, are all under a flood watch.

According to AccuWeather, rising humidity levels will "pave the way for downpours" through the mid-Atlantic and southern New England Friday, July 12.

The possibility of torrential downpours Friday night along portions of I-95 could create flash flooding with the potential to linger.

Both Friday and Saturday will be rainy with a high of 87 while Sunday, July 14 will be sunny with a high of 93. Temps are expected to rise again early next week: Monday will be sunny with a high near 96 and Tuesday the same with a high of 97, the NWS said.

